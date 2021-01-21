UP Police Recovers Body of 10-Year-Old Boy Kidnapped Two Days Ago from Kasganj

A 10-year-old boy who was kidnapped two days back in Kasganj district of Uttar Pradesh was found brutally murdered on Wednesday.

The body of the child was recovered from a spot which is barely 200 meters from the village. The police are however yet to arrest the kidnappers. Meanwhile, the police have sent the body to the district hospital for post-mortem.

The incident was reported from Pithanpur village under the Sidhpura area of Kasganj, where the 10-year-old boy, Lokesh was kidnapped in broad daylight two days ago.

Also read: Anti-conversion Law: UP Police Brings Man from Karnataka Over Alleged Kidnapping Case

The information about the kidnapping was given to the police by the relatives of the boy, but the cops allegedly didn’t take any action.

On the second day, the kidnappers demanded a ransom of Rs 40 lakh on the phone from the family of the kidnapped boy. Post which, the police and administration were on alert.

The police had also started a search operation but could not recover the kidnapped boy. On Wednesday, the body of the victim was found in a millet mound 200 meters from the village. The body of the deceased was found with tape on his mouth and his hands and feet were also tied.

Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Sonkar said, “The body of the kidnapped boy has been recovered. The names of the three accused have come to light in this case. Several teams have been deployed for their arrest and kidnappers will be nabbed soon.”