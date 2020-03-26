Take the pledge to vote

UP Police Registers Over 2,800 FIRs, Collects Rs 1.44 Crore from Vehicle Fines During Lockdown

Rs 1.44 crore has also been collected by the police after imposing challans or fines on 69,000 vehicles for violating lockdown rules, he said.

PTI

Updated:March 26, 2020, 6:15 PM IST
UP Police Registers Over 2,800 FIRs, Collects Rs 1.44 Crore from Vehicle Fines During Lockdown
Policemen erect barbed wire to stop commuters as they enforce a lockdown as a precautionary measure against COVID-19. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

In a bid to strictly implement the nationwide lockdown in the state, the Uttar Pradesh police has registered over 2,800 FIRs, booking close to 8,650 people for violating the prohibitory orders, a senior official said.

Rs 1.44 crore has also been collected by the police after imposing challans or fines on 69,000 vehicles for violating lockdown rules, he said.

"To strictly implement the lockdown in districts, police registered 2,802 FIRs against 8,650 violaters since Monday after the lockdown orders," Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish Awasthi told reporters on Thursday.

The FIRs were lodged under IPC section 188, which deals with disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant.

He said 2.86 lakh vehicles were checked in the state during this period and challans were imposed on 69,000 vehicles.

The police has also recovered Rs 1.44 crore as fine from them, he said.

