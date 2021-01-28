UP Police Remove Protesting Farmers Camped at Baghpat Border for 40 Days, Tents Destroyed

The protesting farmers at the Baghpat border were forcibly removed from the site on Wednesday by the UP police after 40 days of agitation against the Centre’s contentious new farm reform laws. It took place in the presence of the DM and the SP, Baghpat.

Following the orders of the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police, cops reached the protest site and removed the farmers. Scores of protesting farmers were sitting at the protest site on the National Highway 709b.

“These farmers had blocked a side of the National Highway for over a month. Today, the NHI wrote a letter to the district administration to vacate the highway. Acting on the same letter, the police administration has evacuated the highway,” ADM Baghpat Amit Kumar said.

On Wednesday night, the administration destroyed the tent of the farmers on the highway and sent back the stuff kept at the protest site in a tractor.

In the past, too, the district administration had tried to evict protesters from the spot.

On Republic Day,a s the farmers’ tractor parade turned violent with a clash breaking out between police personnel and protesters in the national capital, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued an order for temporary suspension of internet services in parts of the National Capital Region.

The government order sent to telecom service providers directed temporary suspension of internet services in areas of Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri, Mukarba Chowk and Nangloi and their adjoining areas in the NCT of Delhi from 12.00 hours to 23.59 hours on the Republic Day, according to the Department of Telecom.

The order, issued under Section 7 of the India Telegraph Act and approved by the Union home secretary, said the suspension of services was necessary in the interest of maintaining public safety and averting a public emergency.

"The government has invoked Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017 in the interest of maintaining public safety and averting public emergency to suspend internet services in areas closer to farmers protest sites," a source told PTI.