1-min read

UP Police Seizes 1,000 Detonators, 5,000 Gelatin Rods in Jhansi, Four Arrested

The operation was conducted by the Anti-Terrorism Squad with the assistance of local police of Jhansi.

News18.com

Updated:July 22, 2019, 9:16 AM IST
UP Police Seizes 1,000 Detonators, 5,000 Gelatin Rods in Jhansi, Four Arrested
Image for representation.
A huge arsenal of explosives, including 1000 detonators and 5,000 gelatin rods were confiscated by the Anti-Terrorism Squad of Uttar Pradesh at Uldan in Jhansi on Sunday.

According to the news agency ANI, four people have been arrested in connection with the case and two vehicles were seized. The operation was conducted by the Anti-Terrorism Squad with the assistance of local police.

Sri Prakash Dwivedi, SP city, Jhansi told ANI that an FIR has been lodged and investigation is underway. "Huge explosive material has been recovered and two vehicles have been seized. Thousand gelatin cells and 5,000 rods were recovered. Four people are arrested. FIR is lodged in the case," he said.

