UP Police SI Exam 2017 Revised Answer Keys Released at upprpbonline.org, Download Now

UPPRPB had organized the Online Examination for selection of male and female candidates for the post of Sub Inspector from 12th December to 22nd December 2017, 2017 across the state of Uttar Pradesh, and had released the tentative answer keys in January 2018.

Updated:March 8, 2018, 3:36 PM IST
UP Police SI Exam 2017 Revised Answer Keys have been released by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) on its official website - upprpbonline.org.

UPPRPB had organized the Online Examination for selection of male and female candidates for the post of Sub Inspector from 12th December to 22nd December 2017, 2017 across the state of Uttar Pradesh, and had released the tentative answer keys in January 2018. Candidates were then asked to raise objections (if any) against the tentative answer keys.

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has now released the Revised Answer Keys on its official website and candidates who had appeared for the UP Police SI Exam 2017 can now download the Answer keys by following instructions given below:

How to download UP Police SI Exam 2017 Revised Answer Keys?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://uppbpb.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on the hyperlink given under, “उपनिरीक्षक नागरिक पुलिस (पुरुष / महिला ) एवं समकक्ष पदों पर सीधी भर्ती-2016 के अंतर्गत आयोजित ऑनलाइन परीक्षा के सम्बन्ध में प्राप्त आपत्तियों के निराकरण के सम्बन्ध में अभ्यर्थियों को सूचना
संशोधित रिस्पांस शीट हेतु लिंक
Step 3 – Enter your Registration Number, Date of Birth, Date of Exam and captcha code, and click on submit
Step 4 – Login to your profile and download the Answer Keys
Step 5 – Take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - https://ot.upprpbonline.org:8810/ObjectionTrackerPortalWeb/loginPage.jsp

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
