CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#5G#CongressCrisis#BiggBoss16#IndianOfTheYear#RussiaUkraineWar
Home » News » India » UP: Police Slap Notice on 60 Anti-CAA Protesters, Seek Rs 57 Lakh in Damages in Bijnor
1-MIN READ

UP: Police Slap Notice on 60 Anti-CAA Protesters, Seek Rs 57 Lakh in Damages in Bijnor

PTI

Last Updated: October 01, 2022, 14:15 IST

Bijnor, India

The police have served notices to 60 accused persons to pay Rs 57 lakh in damages. (PTI Photo)

The police have served notices to 60 accused persons to pay Rs 57 lakh in damages. (PTI Photo)

Police said that the mob also allegedly attacked the police, who had to fire in self-defence in which two youths - Anas and Salman - were killed

Police in Nahtaur here have served a notice to 60 people seeking Rs 57 lakh in damages caused during the anti-CAA/NRC protests, officials said on Saturday. Nahtaur police station SHO Pankaj Tomar said the mob allegedly damaged government property and set a police jeep on fire during the protests on December 20, 2019.

He added that the mob also allegedly attacked the police, who had to fire in self-defence in which two youths — Anas and Salman — were killed.

”The police have served notices to 60 accused persons to pay Rs 57 lakh in damages,” he said.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here

Tags:
first published:October 01, 2022, 14:14 IST
last updated:October 01, 2022, 14:15 IST