UP Police Sub-inspector Found Guilty of Accepting Bribes, Dismissed From Service

Geeta Yadav, a sub-inspector posted at the Saifai police station, has been dismissed from her job after she was found guilty of accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000. Jai Prakash Singh, SSP of Etawah, has confirmed the sacking, saying that she was caught taking a similar amount as a bribe in 2017.

After the departmental inquiry, Yadav was dismissed. Geeta Yadav was posted in the Saifai police station for two years. SSP Jai Prakash Singh said that an FIR has been filed against Gita under the Prevention of Corruption Act. According to reports, she is a resident of Kauriram in the Bansgaon area of the Gorakhpur district, within the Shivpur police station in Varanasi.

She had been posted in Saifai police station since the year 2019. In 2017, she was working as a TTE (ticket checker) at the Cantt Railway Station in Varanasi. On June 27, 2017, Pooja, wife of Abhishek Pathak, a resident of Bharlai of Shivpur area of the district, had filed a case of dowry harassment against her husband and in-laws. Inspector Geeta Yadav was investigating the matter. Pooja’s husband Abhishek requested her to withdraw all cases against his sister.

Geeta had asked for a bribe of one lakh rupees, which ultimately came down to Rs. 80,000 after bargaining. After Abhishek paid her Rs. 30,000, Geeta started pressurising Abhishek to pay the remaining amount and on November 16, 2017, threatened him personally. Abhishek Pathak complained to the Anti-Corruption Bureau on November 18, 2017. He called her the next day to hand over the rest of the amount. When she turned up to collect the rest of the money, she was arrested.

