Noida SSP Who Alleged Corruption in Police Force Suspended, Explanation on Leaked Letter Sought
The Noida police chief, Vaibhav Krishna, was suspended days after an objectionable video surfaced after the incident of the letter getting out. The IPS officer reacted to the video, in which he is shown having a chat with an unidentified woman, and said that it had been morphed.
Representative image.
Lucknow/Noida: Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday suspended Noida police chief Vaibhav Krishna, who is in the middle of a row over an objectionable video and a leaked letter alleging corruption in the force.
A senior UP government official confirmed the suspension of Gautam Buddh Nagar's senior superintendent of police, days after state police chief O P Singh said a probe into the matter was on.
The clip showing Krishna having a video chat with an unidentified woman surfaced on January 1. The IPS officer had claimed that it was a morphed video aimed at maligning his image.
A letter sent by him to the state government, alleging corruption in postings and transfers, had also surfaced.
The DGP had also sought an explanation from Krishna on the leaking of the confidential letter.
