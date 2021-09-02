UP Police Suspends SHO Accused of Molesting 15-year-old Girl in Kanpur

A Station House Officer (SHO) in Kanpur Dehat district of Uttar Pradesh has been suspended following a complaint of molestation against him by a 15-year-old girl who tried to commit suicide, an official said on Thursday. The incident came to light three days ago when the girl, who was allegedly molested by Vinod Kumar, SHO, Rajpur, attempted to take the extreme step by consuming pesticide.

"An FIR has also been registered against Kumar, who has been attached with the reserve police lines," Superintendent of Police (Kanpur Dehat) Keshav Kumar Choudhary said. The FIR was lodged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Circle Officer, Akbarpur, Arun Kumar Singh has been asked to probe the charges and take action against the SHO accordingly, the SP said. The SHO was prima facie found guilty during a joint inquiry conducted by Deputy Superintendent of Police Tanu Upadhyay and Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Rasoolabad) Anju Verma.

The girl alleged that she was molested by Kumar when she was called for questioning at the Rajpur police station on Monday after one of her distant relatives, who is in the Army, filed a complaint accusing her of blackmail, the SP said. The girl attempted to commit suicide hours after reaching home the same day.

She is undergoing treatment at the Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) Hospital and is stated to be stable.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here