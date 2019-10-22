Take the pledge to vote

UP Police to Begin Registration of Senior Citizens in Attempt to Ensure Safety

Officials in the police stations will be asked to make regular visits to the homes of senior citizens and inquire about their welfare.

IANS

Updated:October 22, 2019, 2:27 PM IST
UP Police to Begin Registration of Senior Citizens in Attempt to Ensure Safety
Representative Image (Getty Images)

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Police has decided to start the registration of senior citizens in the state in an attempt to ensure their safety and security.

"We have decided to start registration of senior citizens. The cops will visit the houses of senior citizens in their area and note down their names, addresses and phone numbers which will be fed into our database. If any senior citizen calls the emergency number 112, all the details will be immediately known to the police and prompt action will be taken," said O.P. Singh, the state's Director General of Police (DGP).

A complaint made by the caller will also be registered and updated about the action taken.

Officials in the police stations will be asked to make regular visits to the homes of senior citizens and inquire about their welfare. This will give a boost to community policing and also instill a sense of security among the elderly.

Additional Director General of Police Aseem Arun, meanwhile said that 2.4 lakh senior citizens had sought police help in the past one year.

"Some people called more than once which indicates that their problems were not solved. We will now closely monitor such cases," he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
