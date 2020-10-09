UP Police to Recreate Hathras Crime Scene to Find 'Missing Links', Victim's Family to be Present at Spot

Uttar Pradesh police has decided to recreate the crime scene in the Hathras gang-rape case to look for the "missing links". This decision by police came after they noticed contrasting statements from the family of the 20-year-old Dalit woman, who was allegedly gang-raped and murdered by some upper caste men, and other villagers.

Quoting a senior police official, who has knowledge about the case, Hindustan Times reported that the investigators will collect all evidence related to the case from the crime scene.

On the condition of anonymity, another police official said that those probing the matter have recovered four sickles and a slipper from the crime spot in a ‘bajra’ field, which is also close to victim’s house. According to the official, the evidence suggests that there were at least four people in the field who may have seen the entire incident.

All minute details by victim's mother and brother will be recorded to recreate the entire episode in their presence, the officer said, adding that though the Uttar Pradesh government has recommended a CBI probe into the case, but police investigators are trying to gather all details which will be handed over to the CBI later.

Meanwhile, the three-member SIT on Friday recorded the statement of several witnesses related to the case.