UP Police to Release Admit Card For Constable Recruitment Exam Soon; Check Details @uppbpb.gov.in

The Uttar Pradesh police has announced that the admit card for the recruitment exam will be released anytime soon.The exam for the constable recruitment is slated to take place on January 27 and January 28, 2019 as per Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board or UPPRPB’s earlier announcement.Candidates can find the admit card on the official website of the UP Police with the details of the city and centre.Step One : Go to UP Police’s official website Step Two : Select the admit card link from the homepage.Step Three : Click on the "download admit card" link on the redirected pageStep Four: Fill in the registration details and click on submitStep Five: Download your UP Police admit cardIn October 2018, UP Police recruitment board had announced more than 49,000 constable vacancies. The written exam, is the first stage in the selection process.