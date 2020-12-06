UP Police to Take Legal Action Against FB Pages Admins Supporting Slain Gangster Vikas Dubey

Uttar Pradesh Police will take strict action against administrators of Facebook pages that support slain gangster Vikas Dubey. An action plan has been prepared to take legal action against these page admins and the process of blocking these pages would also be soon implemented.

Gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in a police encounter in Uttar Pradesh after he and his accomplices shot dead eight policemen while trying to escape police custody in July this year.

So far, five of Dubey’s associates have been killed in the encounter while others are behind bars. However, taking stringent action against page administrators, the police officials will take legal action against, while these pages will be blocked soon as the process is already underway.

As per sources, there are around 11 Facebook pages running in support of Vikas Dubey. Out of which one page 'Main Vikas Dubey Kanpur Wala Fans Club' has more than 8,000 active members.

The task of blocking these pages has been assigned to the cyber cell. The police suspect that the admin who created the page may have used fake names, that’s why along with the cyber cell, the surveillance cell has also been entrusted with the responsibility of gathering information.

At the same time, instructions have been given to the cyber cell to identify the pages that are being run on Facebook in support of Vikas Dubey and to prepare their complete data.

“Efforts are being made to glorify Vikas Dubey on social media and the authorities have taken cognizance in this regard. A surveillance team has been formed for this. Some objectionable posts have also been made on the Facebook page. He said that glorification of a criminal will not be allowed at any cost and strict action will be taken against the accused,” said SP Rural Brijesh Srivastava.