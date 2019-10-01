UP Police Told to Identify Illegal Migrants, Top Cop Says ‘Nothing to do With NRC’

New Delhi: A letter from the Uttar Pradesh DGP to all district police chiefs on identification and verification of illegal Bangladeshi migrants and “other foreigners” has led to speculation of the NRC exercise being replicated in politically significant UP after controversial implementation in Assam.

In the letter, DGP OP Singh said it has come to the notice that Bangladeshis are living illegally in the state and many of them have gone missing. “In the present scenario, to strengthen the state's internal security, it is necessary to identify and verify Bangladeshis and other foreigners residing in the state," he said.

The letter in Hindi was released to the media by the DGP's office on Tuesday.

The DGP wrote that places like railway stations, bus stations, new colonies and roadside locations where Bangladeshis and other foreign nationals seek shelter should be identified. The residents there should be verified and the exercise recorded on video, the DGP instructed.

He further said that if a resident claims to belong to any other state, the claim should be verified in a time-bound manner. “It should also be probed what documents, like ration cards, voter ID cards, driving licences and passports, they have procured to legalise their stay," he added.

Singh, however, later said that the exercise had nothing to do with NRC.

“It has nothing to do with NRC. We have been practising this for many years. People who are Bangladeshi or from some other country need to submit their documents who are living here illegally (sic). Action will be taken against people found with fake documents. It’s an annual exercise which is done every year. There are some instances where they are involved in criminal activities. As the festive season is near, we need to be alert,” he said.

Despite the controversial implementation of the exercise in Assam, calls for a similar National Register of Citizens have been made in Delhi as well as Meghalaya.

In Assam, over 19 lakh people were omitted from the final list which was published on August 31.

