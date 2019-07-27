UP Police Transfers Entire SWAT Team that Flaunted Official Weapons in Viral Tiktok Video

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday transferred an entire Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) team of the Basti Police for allegedly posting a video on social media brandishing their official guns in a mock encounter.

The state police swung into action after the video, allegedly shot by the SWAT team on mobile app Tiktok, went viral. The UP Police announced on its official Twitter handle that Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh has given directives to transfer the five-member team and an investigation into the matter is underway.

“Regarding a viral video of SWAT team of Basti Police, DGP UP OP Singh has directed SP Basti to transfer the entire SWAT team to police lines and get the matter enquired by CO city,” the UP police said on Twitter. “We do not sanction unprofessional display of weapons and grotesque caricaturing of police.”

The viral slow-motion video, allegedly uploaded by a police inspector who was part of the SWAT team, shows them walking in a field while wielding their guns. The two-minute clip has a Haryanvi song playing in the background.

In October last year, a video of an encounter in Sambhal had gone viral where police personnel were found shouting ‘thain-thain’, causing much embarrassment to the cops.

The video showed police officers imitating the sounds of a gun while chasing a wanted criminal. Even as the cops surrounded him, a policeman could be seen struggling with his jammed pistol, while others were seen firing in the air.