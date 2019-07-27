UP Police Transfers Entire SWAT Team that Flaunted Official Weapons in Viral Tiktok Video
The UP Police swung into action after the video, allegedly shot by the SWAT team on Tiktok, went viral on social media.
screen grab of Tiktok video shot by UP police SWAT team (image:twitter/saurabh3vedi)
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday transferred an entire Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) team of the Basti Police for allegedly posting a video on social media brandishing their official guns in a mock encounter.
The state police swung into action after the video, allegedly shot by the SWAT team on mobile app Tiktok, went viral. The UP Police announced on its official Twitter handle that Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh has given directives to transfer the five-member team and an investigation into the matter is underway.
“Regarding a viral video of SWAT team of Basti Police, DGP UP OP Singh has directed SP Basti to transfer the entire SWAT team to police lines and get the matter enquired by CO city,” the UP police said on Twitter. “We do not sanction unprofessional display of weapons and grotesque caricaturing of police.”
The viral slow-motion video, allegedly uploaded by a police inspector who was part of the SWAT team, shows them walking in a field while wielding their guns. The two-minute clip has a Haryanvi song playing in the background.
In October last year, a video of an encounter in Sambhal had gone viral where police personnel were found shouting ‘thain-thain’, causing much embarrassment to the cops.
The video showed police officers imitating the sounds of a gun while chasing a wanted criminal. Even as the cops surrounded him, a policeman could be seen struggling with his jammed pistol, while others were seen firing in the air.
Also Watch
-
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Chandrayaan 2 Launched Successfully By ISRO | India's Second Moon Mission
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Streaming Now: Orange is the New Black Returns for a Final Time on Netflix, Remix’s Sequel Rejctx is on ZEE5
- Virat Kohli Sings National Anthem as He Attends Pro Kabaddi 2019 in Mumbai
- Where Are My Teeth? Woman Arrested After Wearing Stolen Dentures to Meeting With Police
- Unhappy with 'Worst Picture' as Mugshot, Former Model on the Run Sends Police His Selfie
- Instagram Model and Influencer Has Meltdown After Likes Disappear from Posts