UP Police Wants Reward for Cop Who Shouted 'Thain Thain' to Scare Criminals After Gun Jammed
A 13-second video showing SI Manoj Kumar suddenly breaking into a bout of screams, mimicking the crackling sound of gunfire in order to petrify one of the criminals, had gone viral on account of its absurdity.
Meerut: Uttar Pradesh Police has decided to give recognition to the “valiance” of the Sambhal sub-inspector who shout “thain-thain” to scare off criminals during an encounter after his pistol jammed last week.
However, the police department has lauded his antics and hailed the incident as an exemplary “act of bravery”.
In fact, according to a TOI report, Kumar’s name has been sent for a commendation disc and certificate from the director general of UP police.
The viral video shows police officers shouting ‘thain, thain’ to imitate the sound of a gun while chasing a wanted criminal named Rukhsar. Even as cops surrounded Rukhsar, a policeman could be seen struggling with his jammed pistol, while others were seen firing in the air.
Rukhsar, who carries a reward of Rs 25,000 and has 18 criminal cases against him, was finally cornered by the police after a combing operation.
