1-min read

UP Policeman Who Thrashed Three Siblings for Defying Lockdown Suspended

The action against beat constable Kale Singh was taken after Senior Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Tripathi ordered a probe into the matter.

PTI

Updated:April 20, 2020, 9:09 PM IST
UP Policeman Who Thrashed Three Siblings for Defying Lockdown Suspended
Image for representative purposes only. (REUTERS/Amit Dave)

A policeman was suspended on Monday for allegedly beating up of a farmer's son and two teenage daughters here for defying lockdown.

The action against beat constable Kale Singh was taken after Senior Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Tripathi ordered a probe into the matter.

The incident took place in Utrarna village in Musajhag area here when Jitin, son of Satyapal Singh Yadav, was unloading hay from a tractor-trolley, according to the police complaint.

Singh arrived there and began hitting Jitin but left when his family members intervened. However, he returned after some time with his colleagues, dragged Jitin out of his house and started thrashing him, it was alleged in the complaint.

Jitin's two sisters - Shivani (14) and Shivali (18) - too were beaten by the police when they came to the rescue of their brother, the complaint said. The injured were hospitalised and their condition is stable.

Taking note of the incident, Tripathi had directed Superintendent of Police (City) Jitendra Kumar Srivastava to probe the matter.

"The accused constable Kale Singh has been suspended. I am awaiting for the detailed report in the matter," Tripathi said.

Meanwhile, Srivastava visited the village and recorded the statement of the victims and villagers.

Former MP and Samajwadi Party leader Dharmendra Yadav criticised the police action.

