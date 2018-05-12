English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UP Policeman's Threat to Shoot Down Workers in UP's Barabanki Caught on Tape
Lucknow: A uniformed policeman, having lost a land dispute, was seen threatening to shoot people working in the fields in Sulemanpur area of Barabanki district. The act was caught on videotape and has gone viral.
Reportedly, the accused policeman Ram Satan had lost case related to land dispute to Abdul Rehman Hussain and his son Zaid Hussain. Mighty displeased, he reached the area and was seen threatening them with dire consequences. Post the threat to their lives, people are reluctant to work again in the fields and want justice and protection before they take up work again.
In the video, cop Ram Satan, standing next to a farm tractor, is furiously finger pointing in someone’s direction and can also be seen issuing threats.
A woman is then seen passing by and the policeman continues with his threats.
Throughout the duration of the video, it can be seen the policeman is pretty upset and is continuously mouthing threats.
Speaking to News18, Zaid Hussain said, “We all were out for Friday namaz when this man reached the spot and started threatening our workers and also said that he will get them shot. Our people called 100 emergency services and the culprit was taken to Subeha police station later on. Now we are coming to know that instead of action over the cop for life threats, cases have been registered on me and my father, even when we were not present on the spot. The video of the incident makes it clear that we were away for namaz. We demand action over the cop and culprits who all are involved with him.”
Hussain added that a written complaint in the matter was not entertained by the police personnel at the Subeha Police Station.
“I have not seen the video yet, but if the charges on the cop are found to be true then case will be registered against him,” said VP Srivastav, SP Barabanki.
“I have not seen the video yet, but if the charges on the cop are found to be true then case will be registered against him,” said VP Srivastav, SP Barabanki.
