UP Policemen, Health Department Team Attacked After Rumours of Being Child Lifters
A group of about 150 people had laid siege to the health department van after rumours that they were child lifters.
Representative image.
Banda (UP): Ten people, including two policemen, were injured as a group of locals in neighbouring Fatehpur district pelted stones at police and attacked a health department team following rumours of child lifting, police said on Thursday.
Three separate cases have been registered and 15 people have been arrested in connection with the incident that took place on Wednesday when a health department van had gone to Khesahan village, SP, Fatehpur, Ramesh said.
A police team, which rushed to the spot, was attacked with stones, leaving 10 people injured. Sub Inspector Sunil Yadav and head constable Sarnam Singh were also injured in the incident, the SP said.
The in-charge of Haswa Primary Health Centre, Dr Ajay Gautam, said after the health department team arrived at the spot about five to ten locals made enquiries and soon rumours were circulated that team members were child lifters.
Security has been deployed in the village and the situation is normal, police said.
