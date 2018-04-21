English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UP Policewoman Demands Free Pizza And Chilly Chicken for Registering FIR, Suspended
Sub-inspector Sumitra Devi, who is posted in Hasanganj police station in Lucknow, was placed under suspension after the restaurant owner complained about her demand of free pizza to the SSP.
Lucknow: A woman sub-inspector with Lucknow Police was put under suspension after she allegedly demanded free pizza and chilly chicken from a restaurant owner who had come to lodge FIR.
Sub-inspector Sumitra Devi, who is posted in Hasanganj police station in Lucknow, was placed under suspension after the restaurant owner complained about her demand of free pizza to the SSP.
The restaurant owner, having been duped of Rs 7000 by one Sumit Beri had gone to register his complaint when he was presented with this demand for free food in lieu of registering the FIR.
The Sub-Inspector duly wrote the FIR but asked the man to bring pizza when he comes again to take the copy of the FIR.
“She asked us to bring food and take our FIR copy. We supplied the order but they returned it and paid us after the incident went viral on social media,” said Rohit Beri.
The UP police admitted that the investigation found the officer guilty.
“Sumitra asked complainant Rohit Beri for a free pizza and chilly chicken from his restaurant. The incident went viral on social media after it was reported. The SSP ordered ASP (trans-Gomti) to look into the matter on Friday. Investigation found that Sumitra had demanded food for registering an FIR," said police spokesperson AK Singh.
