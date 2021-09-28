UP Polls 2022: BJP Chalks Out Strategy For 60 Seats Where It Has Never Won

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 are less than six months away and all the political parties have started their ground work to outdo each other. The ruling BJP is looking to retain power in the state which has a history of changing governments every five years in the last three decades. BJP, which got 312 of the 403 seats in 2017, has claimed to return to power with an even stronger majority under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The saffron party, which is known for taking every constituency seriously, is now focusing on those 60 assembly seats in the state where it has never won. BJP had lost in 78 seats in the previous assembly polls and has now divided these seats into three categories - one where it has possibility of winning, second where it can win with hard work and the third where it has to invest all its energy to make a turn around.

Additionally, BJP has also identified the assembly segments where the party performed poorly in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The party is looking to deploy its popular leaders in all these assembly constituencies to improve its chances.

The seats where the ruling party has failed to open its account are Akbarpur in Ambedkar Nagar, Nizamabad in Azamgarh, Sidhauli in Sitapur, Harchandpur in Rai Bareilly, Mohanlalganj in Lucknow and Jaswantnagar in Etawah. Besides these, BJP has not won Kunda seat in Pratapgarh since 1993.

BJP is also forging alliances with smaller parties to better its chances. Union Education Minister and BJP’s Uttar Pradesh in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan last week announced that the BJP will contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections in coalition with Nishad Party and Apna Dal. During the last elections, BJP’s allies won around a dozen seats in total. Apna Dal had won nine of the 11 seats it contested in alliance with BJP.

