UP polls 2022: Mulayam Singh Takes Active Role to Make SP Election Ready

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav is taking an active role in party affairs despite his old age. The 81-year-old seasoned politician has been spending hours at Samajwadi headquarters in Lucknow to motivate party workers. He told SP workers that if need be, he will not shy away from campaigning for the 2022 UP elections. Since the completion of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, the SP patriarch has been taking “political classes” for SP workers to make them election ready for next year.

The next assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are scheduled to take place early 2022. The Samajwadi Party wants to make a comeback dethroning the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Unlike the previous assembly election where SP fought polls in alliance with Congress, the party president and Mulayam’s son Akhilesh Yadav has announced that they will contest the upcoming elections alone. SP was reduced to just 47 seats in 2017 from its previous performance of 224 seats. Uttar Pradesh has 403 assembly seats.

Therefore, SP has to bounce back in a big way to wrest the state from the BJP. Mulayam Singh has told party workers that Samajwadi Party has to form the government in Uttar Pradesh next year. He said youngsters will play a crucial role in the assembly elections.

Mulayam Singh and Akhilesh were involved in a bitter spat over party’s reins during the previous assembly elections, but both of them mend their ways over time. Akhilesh is also ensuring that his father’s peers are accommodated in the party. Ambika Chaudhary, who had been a close aide of Mulayam Singh, returned to the party last week in presence of Akhilesh. He had quit the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in June this year.

