Just months ahead of 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls, the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, is expected to make two quick visits to the state in a week’s time. His first visit is scheduled for 20th October to inaugurate the Kushinagar Airport and to lay the foundation stone for a medical college. The second visit is expected on 25th October to Siddharth Nagar where he will be laying the foundation stone for another medical college. He may also lay foundations for eight other medical colleges in the state virtually.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister is monitoring all the preparations for the inauguration of Kushinagar Airport and has also held meetings with the officers of the administration and party leaders ahead of the mega event. UP CM Yogi Adityanath will also be visiting Siddharth Nagar today to take stock of preparations for the upcoming programme organized for PM Modi on 25th October.

Kushinagar Airport, which will be inaugurated by Modi is going to open the direct international connectivity of Kushinagar. Kushinagar is also known as the Mahaparinirvana site of Lord Buddha. Therefore, this can also be seen as a step to boost tourism in this part of the state. UP will get its third functional international airport after Modi inaugurates Kushinagar airport on October 20.

In view of the inauguration of the international airport at the hands of the PM, the Chief Minister held a preparatory meeting with the public representatives of Kushinagar and BJP office-bearers at the Gorakhpur Circuit House recently. As per information, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting on 7 hectares of land at Barwa Farm. Chief Minister Yogi has asked all the MPs and MLAs of Kushinagar to camp in Kushinagar till the event.

Meanwhile, the second programme at which PM Modi is expected in UP is the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Medical College in Siddharthnagar district on 25th October. However the official confirmation of the PM’s visit to Siddharthnagar is still awaited from the PMO. If the program gets the green signal, the Prime Minister will virtually inaugurate the newly established Government Medical Colleges in eight districts of the state from Siddharthnagar.

Previously, this programme was scheduled on 30th July this year but it was postponed since the medical colleges had not received recognition, which have now been given. The Prime Minister can address a public meeting in the BSA campus opposite the district jail. The UP CM will be going to Siddharthnagar on Saturday to take stock of the preparations.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.