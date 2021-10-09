UP Polls: CM Yogi Adityanath Seeks Feedback On Performance Of MLAs

With only months to go for the elections to the Uttar Pradesh assembly, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is speaking with the party functionaries and collecting feedback about the performance of BJP MLAs. According to sources, Adityanath, at his official residence, got down to collecting the feedback when he spoke with MLAs, MPs as well as all the party office-bearers who come from the Awadh region.

Political heavyweights, including UP BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh and Union MoS Home Ajay Mishra — who has been in the eye of a storm ever since his son’s alleged involvement in the Lakhimpur-Kheri incident — were present in this meeting.

The people’s representatives from Lucknow - Metropolitan and Lucknow district, Rae Bareli, Sitapur, Lakhimpur, Hardoi, Ambedkar Nagar, Barabanki, Balrampur, Bahraich, Gonda, Shravasti, Ayodhya district and Ayodhya metropolis and Unnao gave a detailed description of all the problems faced by their respective regions and they were noted down by the officials.

To keep a track of the developments, the CM also took the feedback of each MLA and then gave them specific instructions to take all the schemes of the central and state government to the people in the state.

Apart from this, several instructions were given to MLAs, MPs to participate in the programmes of the organization. State President Swatantra Dev Singh and General Secretary Organization Sunil Bansal spoke about all the key programmes of the party in the meeting. Apart from the MPs and MLAs, other public representatives were also asked to participate and work with the BJP workers on the ground.

Sources have revealed that the BJP will address social seminars all across the state from October 13 keeping the upcoming polls as the focal point.

