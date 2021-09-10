UP Polls: Congress, BJP Trade Barbs As Priyanka Gandhi Arrives in Lucknow

Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress engaged in a war of words on Thursday after Priyanka Gandhi arrived in Uttar Pradesh to review her party’s preparedness for the 2022 assembly elections. Priyanka, the Congress general secretary and party’s UP in-charge, reached Lucknow on Thursday on a three-day tour to politically strengthen the grand old party in the state ahead of the high-stakes polls.

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh took a dig at Priyanka’s visit, saying the Congress leader is again on a picnic to Lucknow. Taking to Twitter, Singh said, “Priyanka Vadra Ji is coming to Lucknow again on a picnic.” BJP, in the past, has targeted Priyanka and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying the brother-sister duo gets active only during elections.

प्रियंका वाड्रा जी आज फिर से पिकनिक मनाने के लिए लखनऊ पधार रही है..— Swatantra Dev Singh (@swatantrabjp) September 9, 2021

Congress also hit back at the UP BJP chief, saying that Priyanka’s visit had scared him and his party. The Twitter handle of UP Congress shared a picture wherein Singh is seen running with the BJP workers. While tagging the UP BJP chief in their tweet, Congress said the photograph showed the condition of Singh after Priyanka’s arrival in Lucknow.

UP Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu said Priyanka is scheduled to hold meetings with the Advisory and Strategy Committee of the UP Congress and then another with the party’s State Election Committee on Friday. He added that a zone-wise meeting is also on the agenda.

During this meeting, party officials of each zone will reach Lucknow with a progress report of what they have done to strengthen Congress in every village.

Priyanka is also expected to review the groundwork done to strengthen Congress for next year’s assembly elections. Congress will take up issues like new farm laws, unemployment, law and order, inflation and corruption to build an environment of anti-incumbency against the Yogi Adityanath government.

