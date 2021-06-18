UP Polls: Rumour Mills Abuzz as BJP's Nat'l Gen Secy to Visit Lko Again on June 21, 22

Ahead of the 2022 state assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is busy rectifying issues from organization to government level. Concerned about the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the round of meetings that started in the month of May is still continuing.

The national general secretary (organization) Minister BL Santosh is once again expected to be in Lucknow on June 21 and 22 for some key meetings. As per information, during his second visit to Lucknow in a month’s time, BL Santosh will decide the strategy for the 2022 elections along with the ministers of the government and the office bearers of the organization.

On the other hand, speculations are once again rife after the expected visit of BL Santosh to Lucknow within a month’s time. Prior to this, BL Santosh has submitted the report of UP to the party high command after holding marathon meetings from May 31 to June 2. Meanwhile, the developments within the party are taking place at a rapid pace.

After the meeting of BL Santosh in Lucknow, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath himself had visited Delhi for two days and met Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and party’s national president Jagat Prakash Nadda. After which the speculations were rife regarding cabinet expansion, but at present no information has been received from Raj Bhavan and Chief Minister’s Office in this regard. Meanwhile, union organization minister BL Santosh’s visit to Lucknow is being considered important in many ways.

During the last visit of BL Santosh, many office bearers had raised the issue of filling up the vacant posts in the corporation and commissions as well as the issue of lack of coordination with the officers. After which the Uttar Pradesh Backward Classes Commission was formed on Thursday after the formation of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Commission along with the transfer of officers on a large scale.

The Chairman of the Backward Classes Commission has been made by the vice-chairman of the same commission, Jaswat Saini, who has been responsible for different roles in the party for a long time. Now with the news of BL Santosh coming to Lucknow for the second time, once again speculations are rife in political corridors regarding some change in the government.

