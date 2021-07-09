UP Pollution Control Board to Implement Gorakhpur Model in 17 Other Cities

The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board will adopt the Gorakhpur model in various other cities of the state to control the ever-increasing air pollution in the state. It will be implemented in 17 cities of Uttar Pradesh, which have a population of more than one million. The plan is set to be implemented in the coming winter.

In Gorakhpur the Municipal Corporation, Forest Department and Pollution Control Board have together diligently carried out highway construction, road widening, parking infrastructure, end-to-end paving of the road and other infrastructure projects to improve air quality.

All work was done in an efficient and strategic manner which resulted in the air pollution coming down drastically in the district. After noticing the impact, the same strategies were implemented in cities like Rae Bareli and Khurja. Now it will be expanded to other cities of the state too which comes as a huge boost to the environment.

Apart from that, the Dust App of the UP Pollution Control Board will play a crucial role in preventing pollution during construction work.

All construction projects will be ordered to upload the Dust Control Self Audit. After this, the board will conduct its cross audit through the joint teams of the concerned departments.

Road dust is also one of the major causes of air pollution. To reduce this, instructions have also been issued for mechanical cleaning, spraying and covering of construction material during transportation.

