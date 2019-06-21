UP Polytechnic Result 2019 Declared at jeecup.nic.in; How to Check
The UP Polytechnic Result 2019 or the UPJEE 2019 Results have been released by the Joint Entrance Examination Council of Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) at jeecup.nic.in.
Image for representation.
UP Polytechnic Result 2019 Released | The result of Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) was released June 20. The UP Polytechnic Result 2019 or UPJEE 2019 Result was declared by the Joint Entrance Examination Council of Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) and is available for download on the official website jeecup.nic.in. Alternatively, the UPJEE Result 2019 can also be checked at jeecup.org.
The Council has also hosted an online window specifically for download of UP Polytechnic Result 2019 and scorecard which can be availed through this direct URL. Earlier, the answer key 2019 of UPJEE Polytechnic was published on June 15. The Joint Entrance Examination Council of Uttar Pradesh also called (JEECUP) was conducted on May 26.
UP Polytechnic Result 2019: Steps
As the UPJEE Result 2019 is live now, the same can be accessed online and here we have listed steps for downloading UP Polytechnic Result 2019
Step 1- Visit the official website of Joint Entrance Examination Council of Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) jeecup.nic.in or click the URLS given above
Step 2- You will get ‘Result UPJEE 2019’ download tab and click on it
Step 3- On new window enter your roll number and date of birth
Step 4- The UP Polytechnic Result 2019 or JEECUP 2019 Result will appear on the screen
Step 5- Download and take a printout of it
The selected candidates of UPJEE Result 2019 will appear for the online counseling process for registering names of their preferred Polytechnic Institutes located in the Uttar Pradesh state.
