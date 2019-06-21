UP Polytechnic Result 2019 Declared at jeecup.nic.in; How to Check

UP Polytechnic Result 2019 Released | The result of Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) was released June 20. The UP Polytechnic Result 2019 or UPJEE 2019 Result was declared by the Joint Entrance Examination Council of Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) and is available for download on the official website jeecup.nic.in. Alternatively, the UPJEE Result 2019 can also be checked at jeecup.org.

The Council has also hosted an online window specifically for download of UP Polytechnic Result 2019 and scorecard which can be availed through this direct URL. Earlier, the answer key 2019 of UPJEE Polytechnic was published on June 15. The Joint Entrance Examination Council of Uttar Pradesh also called (JEECUP) was conducted on May 26.

UP Polytechnic Result 2019: Steps

As the UPJEE Result 2019 is live now, the same can be accessed online and here we have listed steps for downloading UP Polytechnic Result 2019

Step 1- Visit the official website of Joint Entrance Examination Council of Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) jeecup.nic.in or click the URLS given above

Step 2- You will get ‘Result UPJEE 2019’ download tab and click on it

Step 3- On new window enter your roll number and date of birth

Step 4- The UP Polytechnic Result 2019 or JEECUP 2019 Result will appear on the screen

Step 5- Download and take a printout of it

The selected candidates of UPJEE Result 2019 will appear for the online counseling process for registering names of their preferred Polytechnic Institutes located in the Uttar Pradesh state.