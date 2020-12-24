UP Power Corporation Installs Smart Meters For Customer Satisfaction, Accurate Readings

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) in association with Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) has so far installed over 11.2 lakh smart meters across 12 cities for customer satisfaction and better services. It is the highest number of smart meters installed by any power distribution company in India.

As the EESL has a demand aggregation and bulk procurement model, the cost of these smart meters has come down almost by one-third. Apart from this, these meters would be given free of cost to the customers. The initiative has been helping residents to improve billing efficiency of DISCOMs.

These economical smart meters are being made using state-of-the-art technology and are certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) as per IS 16444 guidelines. These guidelines adopted by standards body are followed to certify meters all over the world. Smart meters currently being installed by EESL are connected through 3G technology.

Since these meters do not require a lot of data communication they can also function well with 2G technology. The service level agreement (SLA) of these smart meters is more than 98%, which is the best in the country.

“Some of the key benefits due to the smart meters for the consumers will include no human error and interference in the recording of the bill, hence there will be no need to go to DISCOM. Smart meters will not just save time, energy and money but will also help consumers in timely information of the bill via SMS and email. Also, consumers will be able to pay their bills through mobile devices and the web. Electricity bills through smart meters will be based on accurate information rather than projected readings,” Head Operations EESL, Manoj Modi said.

The Smart Meter National Program aims to replace 25 million traditional electricity meters with smart meters, which would assure 80-100 percent improvement in billing efficiency.