UP Power Dept Employees Shut Offices in Mathura over Colleague's Murder

Mathura (UP): Employees of the Uttar Pradesh power department have closed their offices in Mathura district in protest against the killing of their colleague and demanded Rs 1 crore compensation for his family.

The agitating employees of the power department on Saturday took out a protest march to Mathura Vrindavan Development Authority office where a delegation of the employees met the state power minister Shrikant Sharma.

Pradeep Kumar (35), a junior engineer, was shot dead around 9.30 pm on Thursday in Jamuna Paar area when he was returning from Panigaon power sub station, a police official had said.

The power department offices in the district have been shut since Friday.

The employees' delegation presented a memorandum to the minister demanding compensation of Rs 1 crore to the family of the deceased junior engineer, claiming that he was killed on duty. It also requested the minister to ensure safety of power department staff during work.

Sharma assured the delegation that the demands will be fulfilled.

You are like our family members and it is my moral duty to ensure that these demands are met, the minister said. Sharma also instructed Mathura SSP to ensure speedy work in the case.

The decision about continuation of the strike would be taken by a committee of the employees, said Anshul Sharma, zonal secretary of the state junior engineers' union.

Kumar was transferred from his home town Agra to Mathura around five months ago. He is survived by his wife and two children.

