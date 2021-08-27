UP Prepares to Rename Sultanpur to Kush Bhawanpur, Final Nod Awaited from Cabinet

Lucknow: After renaming districts and railway stations, Uttar Pradesh is likely to see another change of name as the district administration has decided to change the name of Sultanpur to Kush Bhawanpur. It has been decided to name the district after Kush, the son of Lord Ram.

Sources told News18 that the Revenue Council has sent the recommendation of this proposal to the government. The Yogi Adityanath government’s Cabinet will take the final decision.

Devmani Dwivedi, BJP MLA from Lambhua, had raised the issue in the assembly after which the Revenue Council gave this proposal. Earlier, the demands were made to change the names of Aligarh, Firozabad, Deoband, Ghazipur, Mirzapur and Basti.

In the proposal to change the name of Sultanpur district, it has been said that Kush Bhawanpur used to be the capital of Kush, son of Lord Rama in Treta Yuga. The generations ahead of Kush ruled here till Dwapar and attained Veergati while fighting on behalf of the Kaurava army, it was said. Later, Kush Bhavanpur was called Sultanpur. Keeping in view the public sentiments and historical facts, the recommendation for the name change was made.

Since coming to power in the year 2017, the Yogi government has changed the names of many districts and railway stations. These include Allahabad (Prayagraj) and Faizabad (Ayodhya) districts. At the same time, Mughalsarai Railway Junction has now become Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Nagar. Similarly, Allahabad Junction has now been renamed as the Prayagraj Junction, Allahabad City Station Prayagraj Rambagh, Allahabad Chheoki Prayagraj Chheoki and Prayagraj Ghat as Prayagraj Sangam.

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party cand former chief minister Akhilesh Yadave slammed Yogi Adityanath for going on a name changing spree and alleged that it is being done to divert people’s attention as the government has not done any development work in the last four and a half years. Speaking to the media in Saifai on Friday, Akhilesh said, “Name and colour changing has become the fashion of our chief minister. They have not done anything in the last four and a half years and hence are now adopting such tactics to change the names of districts and villages ahead of the elections.”

