UP Presents Rs 7,301 cr Supplementary Budget; Rs 3,000 cr Provisioned for Creating Jobs

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday presented Rs 7,301.52 crore Supplementary Budget on the second day of the ongoing monsoon session of the Assembly. This is only 1.33% of the annual budget of Rs 5,50,000 crore. The supplementary budget presented by Finance Minister Suresh Khanna is for completing the pending works.

An arrangement has also been made to increase the honorarium of Asha Bahus, Anganwadi workers and watchmen along with youth and farmers.

According to the Finance Minister, a special arrangement of Rs 3,000 crore has been made to create employment opportunities for the youth. A provision has been made in the supplementary budget for payment of sugarcane farmers, social security fund of advocates, construction of Ambedkar memorial and cultural centre, increase in honorarium of Anganwadi workers, Asha Bahu, watchmen, improvement in the electricity system, maintenance of cow dynasty and development of Ayodhya.

Suresh Khanna said, “A detailed discussion on the supplementary budget will be held on Thursday, but we especially want to say that this four-and-a-half-year government has changed the perception of the people. Public vision is the biggest criterion for evaluating any government. Today, it is the sentiment of the public that the Yogi government has made many records and has broken many records. That’s why I want to request the entire House that it would be great if everyone passes this 1.33 per cent supplementary budget without discussion.”

Meanwhile, the Bahujan Samaj Party chief and former Chief Minister of the state, Mayawati, attacked the government and termed the supplementary budget as ‘heartbreaking’ for the hardworking people of the State.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the BSP chief said, “The supplementary budget presented in the UP Vidhan Sabha today is less hopeful and more heartbreaking for the poor and working people of the State. If the UP government, like Tamil Nadu, had reduced the price of petrol by Rs 3, crores of people would have got some relief from inflation.”

“According to the way the BJP government has made indiscriminate promises and announcements, according to the lack of proper management of the budget, they will remain as paper announcements, whereas before the announcements during the BSP government, financial arrangements were made for it. This is the real difference between BSP and others,” said the BSP chief.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here