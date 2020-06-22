UP Prison Inmates Join Fight against Covid-19, Manufacture Masks and PPE Kits

To help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, inmates of various prisons across Uttar Pradesh have stitched over 16 lakh face masks and manufactured more than 2,100 personal protective equipment (PPE) kits over the last three-four months, state government officials said on Monday.

They have also been producing sanitiser, the officials said.

"Inmates of various jails in the state worked as corona warriors, and extended their support in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic by making more than 16.53 lakh masks, and as many as 2,125 PPE kits," the state government said in a statement issued here.

"For this, the Prison Administration and Reforms Department installed sewing machines in the jails," it said.

Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Awasthi said, "The inmates are also making sanitiser. Owing to various steps taken in the state's jails, COVID-19 infection in the prisons is low."

Anand Kumar, director general of the Department of Prisons Administration and Reform, said, "Ayurvedic kadha and homoeopathic medicines are being given to the jail inmates as per the guidelines of the Union Ayush Ministry to boost their immunity."

"So far, as many as 8,272 jail inmates and 926 prison personnel have been tested for COVID-19. Of these, 37 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, and they are undergoing treatment at COVID hospitals," he said.