UP Prisoner Lodge with Mukhtar Ansari Goes to Drink Water After Dinner, Missing Since

Image for representative purpose only.

Missing prisoner, Vijayarakh, who was lodged in the jail since February 16 last year, was found missing during the counting of inmates on Sunday night.

A prisoner from the high-security Banda District Jail has been reported missing, Circle Officer (CO) City, Rakesh Singh, said here on Monday.

BSP MLA and mafia don Mukhtar Ansari is also lodged in Banda jail and the disappearance of an inmate is considered a major security lapse.

The missing prisoner was lodged in jail in a case of robbery and dacoity.

According to reports, the inmate had his food in the barrack number 4B and then went to drink the water. Since then, he has been missing.

DIG Jail, Prayagraj, Sanjay Tripathi has been asked to probe the incident.

first published:June 07, 2021, 14:10 IST