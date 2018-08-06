UP PSC Prelims 2018 Exam Date rescheduled to 28th October 2018, Read Notification here!

Uttar Pradesh PSC Prelims 2018 examination has been rescheduled by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UP PSC) on its official website - uppsc.up.nic.in.UPPSC Prelims 2018 (General Recruitment / Physically Handicapped – Backlog / Special Recruitment) have been rescheduled to take place on 28th October 2018 now, instead of this month.Candidates who had applied for the Uttar Pradesh PSC 2018 must visit the official website to read the official notification as stated in the url mentioned below:http://uppsc.up.nic.in/View_Notices.aspx?ID=news&N=1030The number of vacancies for the Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services Examination 2018 under General Recruitment is about 831, for Physically Handicapped Backlog / Special Recruitment there is 1 vacancy, while for the Assistant Conservator of Forest / Range Forest Officer Services Examination 2018, the number of vacancies for the post of Assistant conservator of Forest (ACF) is 16 and for the post of Range Forest Officer (RFO) the number of vacancies is 76.The last date to apply online for PCS/ ACF –RFO Prelim Examination 2018 is today i.e. 6th August 2018, candidates must complete the online process at the earliest.