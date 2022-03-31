UP Qawwal in Trouble for Anti-National Remarks, MP Police Teams Reach Kanpur to Nab Him

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra here on Thursday said that two police teams have been sent to Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh for arresting the qawwal, who had made anti-national remarks during his show in Rewa district recently.

The Mangawan police in Rewa had on Wednesday booked qawwal Sharif Parvez for making anti-national remarks at his show and lodged a case under sections –505, 153 and 280 of the Indian Penal Code and started a preliminary investigation in the matter.

Commenting on the case, Mishra speaking to the media on Thursday said, “I advise the artists to sing the way he wants to but he should refrain strictly from speaking against the country. One could be an author, shayar or qawwal, they must stay away from anti-national views as this era belongs to nationalism and there is a nationalist government in power.”

“I had ordered registration of a case against the qawwal and have sent two police teams to Kanpur (UP) to nab the artists and the local police are also helping our teams,” added the minister.

Advertisement

In a video that went viral on social media on Wednesday, the qawwal who had come to perform at Mangawan in Rewa, was heard saying anti-national things and also commented on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Meanwhile late evening on Wednesday, the qawwal had released a video in which he was seen clarifying his remarks. “I did not hint towards anyone and only spoke about Khwaja Gharib Nawaz. Leaders like Modi ji and Amit Shah ji are in my heart and soul. I did not insult anyone but still, I tender an apology if my remarks hurt anyone,” said Parvez who even chanted a few nationalistic lines in Hindi.

He affirmed that the event was organized in Mangawan in Rewa on March 28.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.