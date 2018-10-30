English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UP Quack, Friend Lure 8-Year-Old With Rs 20, Gangrape Her Inside Clinic
When the girl's parents returned home at around 10.30 pm, she narrated the ordeal to her mother and complained of pain in the abdomen.
Representational Image.
Loading...
Ghaziabad: A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by a quack and his friend inside the former's clinic here, police said on Monday.
The incident took place on Sunday afternoon in a residential locality under Muradnagar Police Station, they said. The eight-year-old was alone at home when the accused duo lured her inside the clinic by giving her Rs 20 and gang-raped her, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Ghaziabad Prabhat Kumar said.
When the girl's parents returned home at around 10.30 pm, she narrated the ordeal to her mother and complained of pain in the abdomen.
Based on the complaint by the parents, the police registered an FIR against the quack, Shoeb and his friend Farukh alias Montuunder section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
Both the accused are still at large but will be nabbed soon, police said.
The incident took place on Sunday afternoon in a residential locality under Muradnagar Police Station, they said. The eight-year-old was alone at home when the accused duo lured her inside the clinic by giving her Rs 20 and gang-raped her, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Ghaziabad Prabhat Kumar said.
When the girl's parents returned home at around 10.30 pm, she narrated the ordeal to her mother and complained of pain in the abdomen.
Based on the complaint by the parents, the police registered an FIR against the quack, Shoeb and his friend Farukh alias Montuunder section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
Both the accused are still at large but will be nabbed soon, police said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Explained: Decoding 'Mandir Vs Masjid' Dispute
-
Saturday 27 October , 2018
Sidhu Hits Back On Amritsar Train Tragedy
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
-
Monday 22 October , 2018
Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
Explained: Decoding 'Mandir Vs Masjid' Dispute
Saturday 27 October , 2018 Sidhu Hits Back On Amritsar Train Tragedy
Friday 26 October , 2018 Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
Friday 26 October , 2018 Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
Monday 22 October , 2018 Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Venice Sinks Under Worst Floods Since 1966; See Pics and Videos
- Datsun GO, GO+ First Drive Review: Modern, Up-To-Date and Better Value for Money
- 'MS Dhoni an Absolute Must for 2019 World Cup' - Sunil Gavaskar
- Swan Song: Kiss Announce First Dates and Venues of Final World Tour
- Alia Bhatt on Receiving Award from Mahesh Bhatt: I'm Not a Youth Icon, My Father Is
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...