UP Rains: 14 People Killed, Rs 4 Lakh Compensation Announced for Kin of Victims
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the respective district magistrates to immediately provide financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the family members of the deceased, according to a government statement.
Representative Image. (Image: PTI)
Lucknow: Fourteen people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh, the state government said on Wednesday.
"Three persons died due to lightning strike in Hardoi, while one person died due to lightning strike in Gorakhpur. Four persons lost their lives owing to incessant rains in Gautam Buddh Nagar, while one person each died in Bulandshahr and Kanpur," a statement quoted a spokesperson of Uttar Pradesh government as saying.
"One person each died due to snakebite in Hardoi, Raebareli, Ghazipur and Bulandshahr," he said.
Snakebites are included in rain-related incidents, he added.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of lives.
He has directed the respective district magistrates to immediately provide financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the family members of the deceased, the statement said.
