UP Rape Survivor Sets Herself, Son on Fire; Dying Declaration Says Police Didn't Act

In her dying declaration on Thursday, the woman alleged that the police did not register an FIR on her complaint. Her husband alleged that the police demanded money for registering an FIR.

IANS

Updated:August 31, 2018, 5:07 PM IST
File photo of a protest against rapes. (Reuters )
Lucknow: A woman who set herself and her minor son afire alleging Uttar Pradesh police's failure to act against her rapists succumbed to her injuries on Friday, police said.

Her son has sustained 15 per cent burns, the police added.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shahjahanpur, Shivasimpi Chanappa, said three policemen have been suspended and a case has been registered against three accused involved in the gang-grape. One person has also been arrested, the SSP said.

In her dying declaration on Thursday, the woman alleged that the police did not register an FIR on her complaint. Her husband alleged that the police demanded money for registering an FIR.

"Based on her dying declaration, more steps are being taken against the guilty policemen," said the SSP.
