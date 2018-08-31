English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UP Rape Survivor Sets Herself, Son on Fire; Dying Declaration Says Police Didn't Act
In her dying declaration on Thursday, the woman alleged that the police did not register an FIR on her complaint. Her husband alleged that the police demanded money for registering an FIR.
File photo of a protest against rapes. (Reuters )
Loading...
Lucknow: A woman who set herself and her minor son afire alleging Uttar Pradesh police's failure to act against her rapists succumbed to her injuries on Friday, police said.
Her son has sustained 15 per cent burns, the police added.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shahjahanpur, Shivasimpi Chanappa, said three policemen have been suspended and a case has been registered against three accused involved in the gang-grape. One person has also been arrested, the SSP said.
In her dying declaration on Thursday, the woman alleged that the police did not register an FIR on her complaint. Her husband alleged that the police demanded money for registering an FIR.
"Based on her dying declaration, more steps are being taken against the guilty policemen," said the SSP.
Her son has sustained 15 per cent burns, the police added.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shahjahanpur, Shivasimpi Chanappa, said three policemen have been suspended and a case has been registered against three accused involved in the gang-grape. One person has also been arrested, the SSP said.
In her dying declaration on Thursday, the woman alleged that the police did not register an FIR on her complaint. Her husband alleged that the police demanded money for registering an FIR.
"Based on her dying declaration, more steps are being taken against the guilty policemen," said the SSP.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Tomatina Festival: Why It Shouldn't Be Celebrated In India
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
-
Wednesday 29 August , 2018
Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
Tomatina Festival: Why It Shouldn't Be Celebrated In India
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
Wednesday 29 August , 2018 Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Motorola One, One Power With Android One, Dual-Camera Setup Announced at IFA 2018
- Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se Movie Review: Liquor Gets the Better of Everyone in this Film
- Naseeruddin Shah on FTII Chairman Anupam Kher: I Don’t Think He’s Been There More Than Twice
- Your Car Insurance Will Cost You More from September 1, Renew it Now
- Yao Ming in Wings as China's NBA Stars Seeking Asian Games Gold
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...