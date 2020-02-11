UP Rape Survivor’s Father Shot Dead by Accused in Firozabad, 3 Policemen Suspended

Lucknow: The father of a rape survivor was shot dead allegedly by the man who is accused of committing the heinous crime against his daughter.

The incident is from the Tilak Nagar locality under North Kotwali area, where the girl had filed a case of rape against Aazhman Upadhyay in August last year. But Upadhyay was not arrested and had been on the run ever since.

While on the run he continuously threatening the girl’s family to take back the case, the family said. After he made another threat on February 1, the family filed another police complaint against him, but no action was taken against the accused.

On February 10, the father of girl was shot dead near his house, leading to his death on the spot. The SSP of Firozabad then cracked a whip and suspended three policemen in the case. “Efforts are being made to nab the accused and he will be arrested soon. Three policemen have been suspended for their laxity in the case. A case has been registered on the application given by the family members of the victim,” said the SSP, Firozabad.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.