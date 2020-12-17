UP Ready for its 3-phase Covid Vaccine Drive With Storage Units, Trained Staff

Preparation for the first phase of vaccination against Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh is complete, the state government said on Thursday. Health Department officials plan to vaccinate people in three phases as directed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

In the first phase, the coronavirus vaccine will be administered to doctors and paramedical staff of government and private hospitals. Next, employees of the municipal corporations, armed forces and police personnel will be inoculated in the second place while people above the age of 50 years will get the shot in the last and third phase.

For storing the vaccine, deep freezers, cold boxes and vaccine carriers have been arranged. The government has trained staff on the state-level for the vaccination drive.

Details of doctors and paramedical staff, for their inoculation in the first phase, have been collected. Director General of Health DS Negi said only after the vaccine is given to health workers, will staff from among them be identified for vaccinating others.

"Arrangements have been made to keep 1.23 lakh litre of Covid-19 vaccine in the state," said Dr Manoj Shukla, GM (Vaccination) of National Health Mission (NHM), UP.

“Cold chain points have been prepared in each district. So far, data of five lakh health workers has been uploaded in government and non-government hospitals. Rooms are being built in 22 districts for vaccination. We are arranging to keep 2.03 lakh liters of vaccine in the state,” he added.

Till now, training has been provided to staff at the state level. Once health workers have been inoculated, some among them will be trained at the district level.