UP Records 20,463 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Lowest in Last 11 Days, as Positivity Rate Slides to 8.76%

The transmission rate of coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh is showing a downward trend for the eleventh consecutive day. It has also recorded more daily recoveries than the number of fresh cases for the last some days. A total of 20,463 fresh Covid cases were recorded in the last 24 hours in the State on Tuesday, whereas the number of recoveries was 29,358, which is roughly 9,000 more than the fresh Covid cases.

With daily recoveries consistently improving, as many as 1,31,300 people have been discharged. The daily Covid positivity rate, i.e. the number of positive cases against the total tests done on Tuesday dipped below 10 per cent in Uttar Pradesh for the first time since the middle of last month, according to official data.

This rate was at its highest at 16.84 per cent on April 24 during the second wave of the pandemic. It has now come down to 8.76 per cent.

The State has adopted preventive measures to control the spread of Covid-19 as per the target of ‘test, trace and treat’. As per the CM’s orders, the authorities have been conducting door-to-door tests, enabling early detection, isolation and treatment which is curbing the virus from spreading further.

The State has successfully been able to test 4,34,04,184 samples for Covid so far. A total of 2,33,605 tests were done yesterday itself. The State has witnessed a sharp decline in the number of active cases by nearly one lakh since the end of last month.

The State had around 3,10,784 active cases which were the highest on April 30, which now has come down to 2,16,057.

