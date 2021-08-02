UP Records 25 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Lowest Single-Day Tally in Over 5 Months

Uttar Pradesh on Monday recorded the steepest decline in the number of fresh Covid-19 cases as it limited the infections to just 25, making it the lowest daily-case count for the State.

Uttar Pradesh has restricted the daily-case count below 50 for straight 3 days in a row. In another significant achievement, the most populous State has also succeeded in curbing the Covid deaths as there have been no deaths due to Covid-19 for three consecutive days.

Uttar Pradesh, continuing the downward trend, dropped the daily Covid test positivity rate (TPR) — the number of positive cases against the total tests done — to 0.01 per cent, the lowest in the country.

This rate was at its highest at 16.84 per cent on April 24 and now remains even lower than the lowest post first wave of Covid-19.

So far, eleven districts of the State have become Corona free including Aligarh, Amroha, Badaun, Etah, Farrukhabad, Hathras, Kasganj, Kaushambi, Mahoba, Pratapgarh and Shravasti. The recovery rate has climbed up to a remarkable 98.6 per cent testifying to the success of the ‘UP’s Covid-19 Model’ in eradicating the fatal virus.

Ramping up daily testing to detect the virus has helped in the fight against the second wave. True to the spirit of the ‘trace, test, and treat’ policy, as many as 2,38,888 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, out of which nearly 1.25 lakh were RT-PCR examinations. Uttar Pradesh has tested as many as 6,59,89,652 samples for the novel coronavirus infection so far.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in the country’s most populous State has also been reduced to just 646, which is now lesser than the tally which the State had in April 2020.

The active covid cases have been brought down by over 99 per cent from their peak capped at 3,10,783 cases on April 30 this year.

“The State is now left with merely 646 active Covid cases. The decline has been over 99 per cent since the peak, which recorded 3.10 lakh cases on April 30. We must continue with a better system of prevention and treatment to break the chain of Corona infection,” the Chief Minister said in a high-level Covid review meeting on Monday while expressing satisfaction over the situation.

By the time India celebrates its 75th Independence Day on August 15, 2021, CM Yogi has decided to make sure that Uttar Pradesh can independently protect the children from the possible third wave of Covid-19 by making foolproof arrangements including paediatric ICUs and Neonatal ICUs in every medical college and district hospital.

Out of the 6,700 PICUs to be established in Medical Colleges across Uttar Pradesh till August 15, as many as 6,572 have already been set up.

The government is also conducting training sessions for doctors and paramedical staff for preparing them to fight the pandemic’s possible third wave. As many as 14,534 doctors are getting special training and a programme of providing skill training is being conducted, under which, a total of 9,000 paramedical staff, nurses, and technicians are being trained.

