UP Records 310 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Over 2.38 Crore Vaccine Doses Administered So Far

Uttar Pradesh recorded 310 fresh Covid-19 cases, the lowest daily count in over two-and-a-half months with a positivity rate down to just 0.1 per cent. The State has also been registering a steep decline in the number of active Covid cases as the figure has dropped from a high of 3,10,783 in April to 6,496 now, a remarkable reduction of 98 per cent.

In an encouraging sign, the number of active Covid-19 cases have also gone below the 300-mark in all the districts barring one.

As many as 2,86,396 samples for the novel coronavirus infection were tested in the last 24 hours pushing the total number of tests to 5,41,45,947 so far.

Despite aggressive tracing and testing, Uttar Pradesh’s positivity rate has been registering a steady decline for several days indicating signs that the Covid wave is receding.

Uttar Pradesh has also crossed the milestone of administering 2.30 crore cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses. UP has outnumbered many States in terms of vaccination. So far, the State has administered as many as 2,39,49,661 doses of the vaccine, cumulatively.

In a significant development, 14 more oxygen-producing plants have become functional in the last 24 hours making the State self-reliant in terms of producing the life-saving fluid.

As many as 100 of the 436 sanctioned oxygen plants have already been established and are functional while work on the rest is going on in Uttar Pradesh.

Real-time monitoring of the installation work has been planned, with the district administrations being asked to continuously monitor the progress of installation work of these plants and ensure the availability of raw material so that it can be completed on time.

