UP Records 4,674 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 67 More Deaths

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh’s COVID-19 tally climbed to 3,84,277 on Thursday with 4,674 fresh cases, while the death toll mounted to 5,366 as 67 more people succumbed to the disease. The number of active cases in the state stands at 61,300, officials said.

“As many as 4,674 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in the state in the past 24 hours,” Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health, Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters here. “While 3,17,611 patients were treated and discharged, the number of active cases in the state is 61,300. The death toll due to the infection rose to 5,366,” he said.

For the past one week, the number of fresh cases is less than the number of people discharged after treatment, Prasad said. The state’s recovery rate is rising and stands at 82.19 per cent, he said, adding that 4,922 people were discharged after treatment the previous day.

Of the 61,300 active cases, 31,751 are under home isolation, he said. Prasad said over 1.53 lakh samples were tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday and more than 91.45 lakh samples have been so far in the state.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor