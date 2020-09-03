UP Records 5,761 Fresh Covid-19 Positive Cases, State Blames Comorbidity for Most Deaths

Uttar Pradesh COVID-19 tally mounted to 241,439 on Wednesday after 5,716 fresh cases were recorded in the state. According to the state health department bulletin, 75 more coronavirus fatalities were recorded on Wednesday raising the total casualties to 3,616.

However, according to state officials most of the fatalities in the state resulted from multiple ailments including Coronavirus. “Most of the fatalities in the state were due to comorbidity, which include ailments related to kidney, liver, heart, diabetes, hypertension, etc,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary (health and family welfare). Prasad added that initial reports showed that fatalities due to coronavirus were less.

The bulletin also said that a total of 1,81,364 patients have been discharged while there were 56,459 active cases in the state.

Lucknow recorded 720 fresh cases, which is the highest in the state, followed by Kanpur city with 387 cases, Prayagraj with 354 cases, Gorakhpur with 259 cases, Varanasi with 242 cases, Shahjahanpur with 181 cases, Ghaziabad with 122 cases and Gautam Buddh Nagar with 142 cases.

State officials said that around 1.36 lakh samples were tested on Tuesday while the total number of tests conducted in the state has crossed 59 lakh.

“There are 56,459 active cases in the state, out of which 28,609 are in home isolation while 2,796 are in private hospitals. 262 patients have opted for home isolation and the remaining ones have been admitted at various government hospitals,” Prasad said.

The state government have increased the number of ambulances in the state capital. GVK Emergency Management and Research Institute has announced that it is increasing Advance Life Support (ALS) ambulances in the state. According to reports, Lucknow has four ALS ambulances and the state government are bringing in more ambulances in nearby districts including Barabanki, Kaushambhi, Shrawasti, Amethi and Chitrakoot.