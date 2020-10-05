UP Records 63 More COVID-19 Deaths, Over 3K New Cases

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh’ COVID-19 death toll reached 6,092 on Monday with 63 more fatalities, while 3,064 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 4,17,437, an official said. A total of 3,66,321 patients have been discharged from hospitals and the recovery rate is 87.75 per cent, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said.

The number of active cases stands at 45,024, of which 21,361 are in home isolation and 3,525 others admitted to private hospitals, Prasad said. There has been a 34 per cent decline in the number of active cases in the past 18 days, he said.

Eleven of the new deaths have been reported from Lucknow, eight from Kanpur Nagar, five from Varanasi, three each from Prayagraj, Gorakhpur and Bareilly among others, according to a health bulletin. It said 454 of the new cases were reported from Lucknow, 196 from Kanpur Nagar, 186 from Gautam Budh Nagar, 162 from Ghaziabad, 145 from Meerut among others.

On Sunday, over 1.49 lakh COVID-19 tests were conducted in the state, taking the total number of tests performed till date to over 1.08 crore, he added.

