INDIA

UP Records 8 More Coronavirus Fatalities, 664 New Cases; Death Toll Nears 600

Volunteers spray disinfectants on the building of Ali Jan mosque, after some people staying there were tested positive of coronavirus, at Sadar Bazar area of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. (PTI Photo)

The total number of deaths in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday stood at 588. The state's tally of COVID-19 cases stands at 19,557.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 24, 2020, 6:48 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh reported eight more deaths due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the state's toll to 596, while 664 fresh infections were detected.

"The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 6,375. As many as 12,586 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, and have been discharged," Principal Secretary Medical and Health Amit Mohan Prasad said. The death toll due to COVID-19 in the state rose to 596 on Wednesday, he said.

Prasad said samples of health workers, shopkeepers and salesmen were collected under targeted random sampling on Wednesday.

"The aim is to create awareness among them. These people are vulnerable to infection, so they need to be careful," he said. He also said antigen testing will commence on Thursday in six districts of Meerut division, and cities of Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Kanpur Nagar, Gorakhpur.

