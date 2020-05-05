UP Records a Recovery Rate of 33%, Total Number of Coronavirus Cases Now at 2,880

Lucknow: The novel coronavirus deaths in Uttar Pradesh rose to 56 on Tuesday with six more fatalities and the number of cases climbed to 2,880 after 118 people tested positive, a Health Department official said. The state recorded a recovery rate of 33 per cent as 987 people have recovered so far.

Addressing a press briefing on Tuesday in Lucknow, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said, "The percentage of recovery from Corona is increasing continuously and the recovery rate from Corona virus in Uttar Pradesh is 33 per cent while the recovery rate of the country is 27 percent. The recovery rate of Uttar Pradesh is 6 per cent higher from the country."

Also present on the occasion, Principal Secretary (Health), Amit Mohan Prasad informed that till date 65 districts of the state were affected by the coronavirus. "On Monday, 3355 samples were sent for testing and total 3521 samples were tested along with the prevcious ones. On Sunday, 300 pool tests were conducted including 1440 samples in which 34 pool samples tested positive. Uttar Pradesh ranks second in the list of conducting maximum number of sample tests in the entire country," said Prasad.

Awasthi further said the chief minister held a review of the operation of industries in the state, where he laid emphasis on measures to boost business ventures and suggested setting up sectoral policies. Adityanath asked the officials to make a proposal on single window system and labour reforms within two days and then decide on it at the earliest.

Speaking on the measures being taken to address the issue of stranded migrants, Awasthi said, "So far, more than 63,958 people have been brought back to UP under the direction of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Through the Jansunvai portal jansunwai.up.nic.in, migrants can seek help. Anyone can get help by entering their name and address on this portal. Shramik special trains are being run continuously for Uttar Pradesh. More than 10 trains have arrived so far and 5 to 6 trains are expected to arrive on Tuesday. The UP government has made arrangements for 29 trains for bringing back the people from other states to Uttar Pradesh."

