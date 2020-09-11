UP Records Highest 1-day Spike of 7,042 Covid-19 Cases, Total Infections Cross 2.92 Lakh

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh on Thursday reported the highest ever single day spike of 7,042 fresh COVID-19 cases in 24 hours. Earlier, the maximum record for patients who tested positive in one day was 6,777. With this, the total number of patients in the state has reached an alarming 2,92,226. The figure of sample testing investigation has reached 70,67,208.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lucknow, Additional Chief Secretary, Medical Health Amit Mohan Prasad said, “There are 66,317 active cases in the state with new patients. 2,21,506 patients have fully recovered. The recovery rate of patients at this time is 75.85 per cent. A total of 4,206 people have died. In the last 24 hours, 1,49,311 samples have been tested in the state.”

Meanwhile, the Yogi Adityanath government has reduced the cost of coronavirus test conducted in private labs by about Rs 1,000. As per the new order, the virus can be investigated in a private lab located in the state for just Rs 1,600. Additional Chief Secretary of the State Health Department, Amit Mohan Prasad, shared the information and also added that till now RTPCR test was done for Rs 2,500 in private lab, but now only Rs 1,600 will be taken for this purpose.

Speaking further on the issue, ACS Health Amit Mohan Prasad said, “This order of the government is being implemented with immediate effect. The government has fixed the fee to be charged in a private lab for corona examination at Rs 1,600. If there is a complaint of taking more money than this, then legal action will be taken against the lab. Under the Uttar Pradesh Pandemic Act 1897 and UP Pandemic COVID19 rules, it will be mandatory for all private labs to follow the provisions set by the government. Action will be taken to disregard it or violate the government's instructions.”